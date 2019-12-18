|
CARTER Heather Elizabeth Formerly of
Oswalds Close in Wilberfoss.
Peacefully on 11th December 2019, aged 94 years, in Nottinghamshire with her family.
A memorial service will be held at The East Riding Crematorium on Monday 23rd December
at 9:30 am.
Flowers to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington,
Tel: 01759 303129 or donations to Rennie Grove Hospice Care in Tring, Hertfordshire, a plate will be provided at the service.
Family invite friends to join them in remembering Heather and then afterwards from 11:30 at
The Oddfellows Arms, Main Street, Wilberfoss.
Published in Pocklington Post on Dec. 18, 2019