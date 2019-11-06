Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Pocklington
JARVIS Hazel Passed away peacefully at home on 28th October 2019
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Len, much loved mum of Mark & Fiona and dear sister of Sue.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Pocklington on Wednesday 13th November at 11:00 am followed by interment at Pocklington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Diabetes Unit at York Hospital, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 6, 2019
