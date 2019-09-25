|
BARRON Harry Stuart Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
18th September, 2019
aged 91 years.
Re-united with beloved wife Ann. Much loved dad of Dorothy and David. Father-in-law of Henry and Karen, loving grandad of David, Ben and his wife Ash and Ellie. Proud great-grandad of Poppy.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 7th October 2019 at
St Peters Church, Hutton at
12 noon. Followed by committal in St Peter's church yard.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to
St Peter's Church, Hutton and Yorkshire Air Ambulance on the day of the service.
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors Ltd
Eastfield House, New Road, Driffield, YO25 5DL.
Tel: 01377 252222
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 25, 2019