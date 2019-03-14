Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
13:30
The East Riding Crematorium
Octon
LOFT GEOFFREY Of Pocklington
Passed away peacefully with family on 9th March 2019 aged 87 years.
Loving husband of the late Shirley, much loved dad to Steven & Tim and loving father in law to
Beth & Sue.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday 20th March at 1:30 pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Colourful attire to be worn by request please.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 14, 2019
