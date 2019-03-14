|
LOFT GEOFFREY Of Pocklington
Passed away peacefully with family on 9th March 2019 aged 87 years.
Loving husband of the late Shirley, much loved dad to Steven & Tim and loving father in law to
Beth & Sue.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday 20th March at 1:30 pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Colourful attire to be worn by request please.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 14, 2019
