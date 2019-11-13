Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Gardham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Gardham

Notice Condolences

Frank Gardham Notice
GARDHAM Frank Peacefully in hospital
on 4 November 2019
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rita
and a much loved Dad, Grandad
and great Grandad.
Funeral service at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon
on Wednesday 20 November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations to be shared between
the British Heart Foundation,
St Edmund's Church, Seaton Ross
and Diabetes UK.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street,
Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -