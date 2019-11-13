|
GARDHAM Frank Peacefully in hospital
on 4 November 2019
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rita
and a much loved Dad, Grandad
and great Grandad.
Funeral service at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon
on Wednesday 20 November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations to be shared between
the British Heart Foundation,
St Edmund's Church, Seaton Ross
and Diabetes UK.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street,
Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 13, 2019