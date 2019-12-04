Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
13:30
All Saints Church
Holme on Spalding Moor
BUTLER Frances (Fran) Died suddenly in York Hospital on 24th November after a short illness aged 87 years.
Loving and much loved wife of the late Basil. Dearly loved mum of Paula, Lindsey and the late Susan. dear nana of Laura, Joel, Ben, Tom and Sam & great nana of Jude, Etta Sue, Jumi, Tye and Ryu.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Holme on Spalding Moor on Tuesday 10th December at 1.30 pm, followed by committal at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon.
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder and Son, Pocklington Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
