|
|
|
SMITH Douglas George
(Doug) Passed away on 12th March 2019, aged 68 years.
Dearly loved husband, dad, father in law, granddad and brother.
Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Friday 29th March at 2:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Neuro Oncology Charity Fund at Castle Hill Hospital, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More