Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Smith

Notice Condolences

Douglas Smith Notice
SMITH Douglas George
(Doug) Passed away on 12th March 2019, aged 68 years.
Dearly loved husband, dad, father in law, granddad and brother.
Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Friday 29th March at 2:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Neuro Oncology Charity Fund at Castle Hill Hospital, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.