Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
15:00
St Botolph's Church
Allerthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Hudson

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Hudson Notice
HUDSON Dorothy
Of Allerthorpe Died peacefully on
4th September 2019
aged 98 years.
Loving wife of the late Peter, loved mother to Stephen & Michael
and much loved grandmother of Charlotte, Sarah & Nic.
Funeral service & committal to
be held at St Botolph's Church Allerthorpe on Thursday
19th September at 3:00pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
St Botolph's Church, a plate
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.