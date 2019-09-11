|
|
|
HUDSON Dorothy
Of Allerthorpe Died peacefully on
4th September 2019
aged 98 years.
Loving wife of the late Peter, loved mother to Stephen & Michael
and much loved grandmother of Charlotte, Sarah & Nic.
Funeral service & committal to
be held at St Botolph's Church Allerthorpe on Thursday
19th September at 3:00pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
St Botolph's Church, a plate
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 11, 2019