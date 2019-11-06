|
FIELD DENISE ANN After a long and
brave battle, Denise peacefully passed away on Wednesday 30th October 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Brian, mother to Jacalyn and Tracy and 'Nandy'
to her beloved 6 grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Pocklington
on Thursday 14th November at 11.30am followed by committal
at Octon Crematorium.
For all who knew Denise
and wish to pay their respects, refreshments will be served afterwards at The Feathers Hotel.
Denise requested there should only be family flowers at the service. There will be a collection plate at the church for any donations to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street,
Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 6, 2019