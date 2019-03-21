|
KIRBY CLIFFORD (CLIFF) Peacefully in Northgate House,
on 12th March aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia, much loved Dad of Catherine, Jennifer and Darren, father in law of John and Steve, devoted Grandad of John, Lucy, Stacey, Eleanor, Rebecca and Suzi and Great Grandad of Danielle, Holly, Olivia and Callum.
Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Sancton on Thursday 28 March at 2pm followed by interment
in Sancton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to Parkinson's UK
Enquiries to Layton & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors, tel 01430 872468
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
