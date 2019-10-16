|
|
|
HARRISON BETTY/TOPSY Of Holme on Spalding Moor
Passed away peacefully on
12th October 2019
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Bob,
loved mum of Ruth, the late Sandie, Paul, Debbie & Pam and a cherished granny & great granny.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Holme on Spalding Moor on
Monday 28th October at 1:00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
to be divided between
All Saints Church &
Cancer Research UK,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place,
Market Weighton.
Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 16, 2019