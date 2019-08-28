|
|
|
Laverack Beryl Dennis Sadly passed away on
August 16th, 2019, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of Keith,
loving mum to Debbie, Tony
and Michelle, also mother-in-law
to Sarah. Much loved grandma
to Sophie, Toby, Emily and David, great grandma to Cody and Colby and grandma-in-law
to Will and Abi.
Funeral Service to take place at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Monday September 2nd, 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired will go to Marie Curie and the Children's Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries to
Bryan Mills Funeral Directors, Stamford Bridge Tel: 01759 373015
Published in Pocklington Post on Aug. 28, 2019