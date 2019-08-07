Home

Benjamin Beattie

BEATTIE Benjamin Leslie
(Les) Passed away on 31st July 2019 aged 91 years.
A dearly loved husband, dad,
father in law, granddad &
great granddad.
Funeral service to be held at Pocklington Methodist Church
on Wednesday 14th August at
10:00 am followed by committal
at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired will be divided between The Methodist Church & Cancer Research,
a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Aug. 7, 2019
