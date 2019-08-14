|
|
|
Ward Barry Passed away on 8th August 2019, aged 77 years.
A dearly loved husband,
dad and grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary & St Joseph's
RC Church, Pocklington on
Tuesday 27th August at 11.30 am,
followed by interment at
St Giles Church, Burnby.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, will be divided between St Marys Church and the British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to JG Fielder & Son,
25 George St, Pocklington.
Tel 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Aug. 14, 2019