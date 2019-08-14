Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30
St Mary & St Joseph's RC Church
Pocklington
Barry Ward Notice
Ward Barry Passed away on 8th August 2019, aged 77 years.

A dearly loved husband,
dad and grandad.

Funeral service to be held at
St Mary & St Joseph's
RC Church, Pocklington on
Tuesday 27th August at 11.30 am,
followed by interment at
St Giles Church, Burnby.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, will be divided between St Marys Church and the British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided
at the service.

Enquiries to JG Fielder & Son,
25 George St, Pocklington.
Tel 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
