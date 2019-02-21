|
TINGLE Anne Passed away peacefully on
13th February 2019, aged 67 years.
Much loved wife of Peter
and a dear sister of John
and the late David.
Greatly missed by all her family.
Funeral service and committal to be held at All Saints Church, Pocklington on Tuesday
26th February at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to be divided between All Saints Church & St Leonard's Hospice, a plate
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Feb. 21, 2019
