DELVES Alfred Passed away peacefully at home on 20th June 2019 aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of 63 years to Eileen and a much loved dad, granddad & great granddad.
Funeral service to be held at Haltemprice Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired will be divided between The British Heart Foundation & Alzheimer's UK,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on June 26, 2019
