Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:30
Haltemprice Crematorium
Alfred Delves

Notice Condolences

Alfred Delves Notice
DELVES Alfred Passed away peacefully at home on 20th June 2019 aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of 63 years to Eileen and a much loved dad, granddad & great granddad.
Funeral service to be held at Haltemprice Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired will be divided between The British Heart Foundation & Alzheimer's UK,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on June 26, 2019
