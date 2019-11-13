|
Walker Alan Passed away on 31st October 2019 at home, aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of the late Pamela Walker, loving dad to Suzanne, father-in-law to Andy, beloved grandad to Abi and Liam, brother-in-law to
Pat, Kathy and Doug.
Service of Thanksgiving to
be held at Hutton Cranswick Methodist Chapel on
Thursday 28th November 2019
at 2pm. Donations in aid of
The British Heart Foundation and the Alzheimer's Society, may be left after the service if so desired.
All enquiries to Henry Naylor Funeral Directors, Easterfield House, 1 New Road, Driffield,
East Yorkshire, YO25 5DL,
Tel. 01377 252222.
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 13, 2019