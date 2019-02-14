Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Market Weighton)
73 Market Place
York, North Yorkshire YO43 3AN
01430 871474
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:30
The East Riding Crematorium
Octon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan McCormick

Notice Condolences

Alan McCormick Notice
McCORMICK Alan Spencer
(SPENCER) Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd February 2019
aged 73 years.
Much loved husband of Carole, dearly loved dad of James & Kirsten and loving granddad of Oliver & Tristan.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday 14th February at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Hospice at Home, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.