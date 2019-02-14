|
|
|
McCORMICK Alan Spencer
(SPENCER) Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd February 2019
aged 73 years.
Much loved husband of Carole, dearly loved dad of James & Kirsten and loving granddad of Oliver & Tristan.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday 14th February at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Hospice at Home, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More