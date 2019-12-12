Home

Wyndham
Thomas CBE Died on
Monday 2nd December at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 95.
New towns' pioneer, Freeman of the City of Peterborough, husband of
72 years, father, grandfather and
great grandfather; profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him in all these roles and beyond.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 20th December 2019
at 12.30 pm.
Donations may be made in Wyndham's memory to the Nene Park Trust.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
