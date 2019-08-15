Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Winifred Nightingale Notice
NIGHTINGALE Winifred Passed away peacefully
at Bishopsfield Court on
Saturday 27th July 2019,
aged 99 years old.
Devoted wife of the late Harold,
loving Mother of Peter and
the late Betty.
Mother in law to Diane,
Granny to Stephen and Rachel,
and Great Granny to Kitty and Polly.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Tuesday 27th August 2019
at 2pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if desired to
be made for Macmillan.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Bretton Centre, Peterborough,
PE3 8DU Tel: 01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
