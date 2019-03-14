|
|
|
Hall Winifred Alice Passed away peacefully
at Peterborough Hospital
on 2nd March 2019, aged 92.
Dear wife to the late Joe.
Beloved Mum of
Jean Shirley, John, Frank, Barbara
and the late Duncan.
Much loved Twin Sister of Monica
and a dear Mother in Law, Grandma and Great-Grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Monday 25th March 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations, in lieu, if desired may be made at the service in
Winifred's memory for
The Salvation Army.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX
Tel: 01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More