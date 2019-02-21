Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
William Rowlett Notice
ROWLETT WILLIAM JEFFREY Passed away on the
10th February 2019,
aged 77 years.
Will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 22nd February, 2.30pm
at Cotterstock Parish Church followed by interment in the Churchyard.
No flowers, donations if desired for
St Andrews Church, Cotterstock,
Kids in Action and
Addenbrooks Charitable Trust
may be sent to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, Peterborough
PE8 5PS Tel: 01832 272269 www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
