McDowell William
'Mac' Peacefully passed away at home on 13th September 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey.
Much loved dad of Andrew, Michael, Alison and father in law of
Lesley and Tracy.
Dear grandad of Gemma, Bethany, Rhianna, Luke, Joshua and Jamie.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 27th September, 1:00pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but if desired, donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019