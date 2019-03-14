Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30
. Mathews Church
Eye
Committal
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
13:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Walter Pepper Notice
PEPPER Walter Kenneth Passed away peacefully on the 5th March 2019.
Aged 95 years.
Formerly of Crowland,
Newborough and Eye.
Beloved father, step-father, grandfather, great- grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mathews Church, Eye,
on Monday the 25th March at 12.30pm then on to Peterborough Crematorium for 1.30pm for a Committal.
Cortege to leave from
39 Cemetery Road, Whittlesey at 12.00.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The Spinney, Eye may be made at the service.
A LIFE WELL LIVED
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
