WICKES Vivien Peacefully passed away on the
19th Febrauary 2019 aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of George,
treasured mum to Alison, Paul and Celia, sister to Lesley, grandma to Catherine, Tania, Kelly, Yasmin, Samuel, Kieran, Connor, Sophie and Chantelle.
The funeral service will take place on the 14th March 2019 at 1.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to
Peterborough Crematorium.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX Tel: 01733763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
