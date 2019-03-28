|
Lucas Violet
(née Brewster) Passed away peacefully on
20th March 2019 at
Broadleigh Nursing Home.
Formerly of Towler Street, Peterborough. Committal service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 2pm.
Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest at Fitzwilliam Street,
PE1 2RX.
Donations, if desired, can be made at the service for .
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
