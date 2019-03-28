Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Committal
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Lucas

Notice Condolences

Violet Lucas Notice
Lucas Violet
(née Brewster) Passed away peacefully on
20th March 2019 at
Broadleigh Nursing Home.
Formerly of Towler Street, Peterborough. Committal service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 2pm.
Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest at Fitzwilliam Street,
PE1 2RX.
Donations, if desired, can be made at the service for .
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.