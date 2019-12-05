Home

A Coley & Son Funeral Directors
Quaker House
Crowland, Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE6 0EE
01733 211968
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00
Crowland Abbey
Violet Limming Notice
LIMMING Violet Roberta Of Crowland, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 20th November 2019, aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of the late Albert. Mother to Sandra and Nigel,
nannie to Jonathan and mother-in-law to Frank and Carol.
Funeral service at Crowland Abbey
on Thursday 19th December at 11.30am, followed by service at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Abbeyview Surgery.
Violet, purple or lilac to be worn if possible, if not anything colourful.
For any further enquiries please contact A. Coley & Son
Funeral Directors, Quaker House,
West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE
Tel:- 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
