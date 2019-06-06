Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Victor Golder Notice
Golder Victor Frederick Passed away peacefully at home on
Wednesday 29th May 2019, aged 93 years.
A loving husband to Ann and
devoted family man.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 21st June 2019 at 13.30.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for
Cancer Research.
All further enquires to
Central England
Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground,
PE2 8RB, Tel 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
