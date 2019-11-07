Home

Coppins Victor George (Vic) Peacefully passed away on 15th October 2019,
aged 97 years.
Beloved father of Linda, Rosemary and Brian, grandfather to Steven, David, Victoria, James, Reece and Lisa and great grandfather to Joseph, Isaac, Joshua, Chloe, Xavier and Orlando.
The Funeral to take place on
Thursday 14th November, 2.30pm at
St Guthlac's Church, Market Deeping, followed by a burial at
Market Deeping Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, will be shared between Cancer Research and the
British Red Cross.
Donations may be made at the service or to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, Lincs PE10 9HQ.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
