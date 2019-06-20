|
|
|
DEVLIN Veronica Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday 14th June, aged 85 years.
Loving wife to Jack.
Dearest mother of Robert, Barry and Peter, also mother in law to
Janet and Simone.
Dearest Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 2:30pm.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest at Central England Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX.
Donations in lieu if desired to be made for Cancer Research.
All further enquiries to be made to Central England Funeral Care,
Bretton Centre, Peterborough,
PE3 8DU Tel- 01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
Read More