Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Devlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Devlin

Notice Condolences

Veronica Devlin Notice
DEVLIN Veronica Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday 14th June, aged 85 years.
Loving wife to Jack.
Dearest mother of Robert, Barry and Peter, also mother in law to
Janet and Simone.
Dearest Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 2:30pm.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest at Central England Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX.
Donations in lieu if desired to be made for Cancer Research.
All further enquiries to be made to Central England Funeral Care,
Bretton Centre, Peterborough,
PE3 8DU Tel- 01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.