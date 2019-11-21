|
|
|
Greenfield Vera Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Hospital
on 3rd November 2019,
aged 95 years.
Widow of the late Jack. Will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 12:00PM. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for RSPCA, British Legion and Marie Curie.
All further enquires to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019