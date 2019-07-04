|
|
|
WARREN Val Passed away peacefully at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with Brian at her side on Friday 21st June 2019
aged 75 years.
Loving Wife of Brian.
A dearly beloved Mum
of Paul and Tina.
Also a much loved Nanny,
Mother-in-law, Sister
and Great Grandma.
A caring friend to many,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 2pm.
Family have requested
no black to be worn.
Family flowers only please
by request.
Donations in lieu if desired
may be made at the service for
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX, 01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 4, 2019