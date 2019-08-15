|
|
|
FOSTER Trevor Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on the 6th August 2019,
aged 84 years.
Devoted husband of Maureen,
loving dad of the late Stephen & Tracey, father in law of Derek & Helen,
special grandad of Natalie & Zoe and also great grandad to Hope,
Harry & Oliver.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on the 22nd August 2019 at 1:30pm.
Bright clothing is welcomed.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service to the critical care unit at Peterborough City Hospital.
All further enquiries to CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough PE1 2RX
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019