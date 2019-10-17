|
ROWELL Tony Passed away on the 2nd October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Christine, father of Jeanette and Bruce, Grandad to Molly, Eleanor, Ellen and Catherine.
Will be sadly missed by all his family
and friends, there is one more
shining star in the sky.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Monday 21st October, 1.30pm
at St Peter's Church, Oundle.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for The British Heart Foundation may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors, 48 Barnwell,
Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019