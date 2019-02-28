Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30
St. Marys Church
Whittlesey
Tom Lindsey Notice
LINDSEY Tom
(John Thomas
Layton Lindsey) Sadly passed away peacefully on
20th February 2019 at
Peterborough City Hospital surrounded by his family.

Beloved dad of Michele and Nicolas.
Much loved brother to Margaret.
A dear father in law to
Alan and Julie and much loved granddaughters Louise,
Nicole and Natalie.

Funeral service to take
place on 7th March 2019 at
St. Marys Church, Whittlesey
at 10.30am

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be
made at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.

All further enquires to H.E Bull and Son, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey,
Peterborough, PE7 1TT
Tel 01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
