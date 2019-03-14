Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
15:00
Kings Cliffe Parish Church
Thomas Wooding Notice
Wooding Thomas Passed away peacefully on the
27th February 2019, aged 64 years.
Will be sadly missed.
Brother to Arthur, Peter, John, Kevin and Brian.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 21st march, 3.00pm
at Kings Cliffe Parish Church followed by an interment at Kings Cliffe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall Hospice,
Peterborough may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
