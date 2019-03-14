|
|
|
Wooding Thomas Passed away peacefully on the
27th February 2019, aged 64 years.
Will be sadly missed.
Brother to Arthur, Peter, John, Kevin and Brian.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 21st march, 3.00pm
at Kings Cliffe Parish Church followed by an interment at Kings Cliffe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall Hospice,
Peterborough may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More