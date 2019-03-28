Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
THOMAS David Todd
(David) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 10th March 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving husband of June, a treasured Dad, Grandad and also great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 1st April 2019 at 11am.
Donations may be made at the service for Dementia UK and
East Anglia Air Ambulance.
Further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeral care,
Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX
Tel:01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
