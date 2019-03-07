|
|
|
ELLIS Theodore Passed away peacefully on
26th February 2019, aged 94 years.
A private service has been arranged by the family. Anyone wanting to pay their last respects can do so, please contact
Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Crowson House 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterbrough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel 01733 225770.
Flower's can be sent to the same address or donations can
be made directly to any Alzheimer's association on his behalf.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
