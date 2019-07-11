|
|
|
AMBROZIAK Teresa Passed away peacefully
on 27th June 2019.
Beloved wife of Zbigniew.
Loving mother to Yvonne and Andrea and also a much loved mother-in-law
to Andrew and Jeremy.
A much loved Babcia to Milly,
Adam, Mateusz and Zosia.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 18th July 2019, 11.00 am at
St Peter and All Souls RC Church, followed by interment at
Fletton Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome or
donations, if preferred, may be made to Royal Papworth Hospital at the service or sent c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019