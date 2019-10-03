|
|
|
Woodruffe Terence Passed away peacefully
at Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall Hospice on 21st September 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Carol.
Loving father to Nicola and Clair.
Also a much loved grandfather.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 8th October, 1:30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome or donations,
if preferred, may be made to the
British Heart Foundation and
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
at the service, or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019