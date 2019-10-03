|
|
|
Bennett Terence Manning Passed away on the
17th September 2019,
aged 77 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
All are welcome to attend the funeral service which is taking place at 1pm
on Thursday 10th October at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the
service in Terence's memory to
The British Heart Foundation.
For any further enquiries please contact M J Claypole Funeral Directors on Tel:- 01733 240252.
