Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Bennett

Notice Condolences

Terence Bennett Notice
Bennett Terence Manning Passed away on the
17th September 2019,
aged 77 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
All are welcome to attend the funeral service which is taking place at 1pm
on Thursday 10th October at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the
service in Terence's memory to
The British Heart Foundation.
For any further enquiries please contact M J Claypole Funeral Directors on Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.