Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:00
St Peters Church
Upwell
Redhead Sylvia
(Nee Plummer) Peacefully on 26th August, Sylvia, of Peterborough, formerly of Outwell, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Brian
and a devoted Mum of Julie.
Funeral Service St Peters Church, Upwell, on Monday 9th September
at 1pm followed by interment
in Outwell Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be made at the service or sent to
A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. 01945772502
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
