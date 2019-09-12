|
|
|
HAMMOND Sylvia Passed away on the
18th August 2019,
aged 82 years,
after a short illness with
her loving husband by her side.
Dearly loved and loving wife of Keith.
Much loved and loving mum,
step mum, nan and great nan.
The funeral service will take place
at 12.30pm on Thursday 19th September at Peterborough Crematorium. No flowers please.
Donations may be made
in Sylvia's memory to
East Anglian Air Ambulance & RNLI.
For any further enquiries please
contact MJ Claypole
Funeral Directors on
Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019