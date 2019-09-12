Home

Sylvia Eagle Notice
EAGLE Sylvia
('Our Sylv') Peacefully passed away after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on
1st September 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Ean. Much loved
mum of Nigel and Andrew. Dear
mother-in-law of Annie and Jenny.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th September, 12:30 pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations for British Heart Foundation may be
given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019
