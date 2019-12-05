|
|
|
HENSON Sue
(nee Ambrose)
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
19th November 2019, aged 64 years.
A much loved and missed partner, mother, nanny, sister,
auntie and cousin.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 17th December, 2.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to
North West Anglia Foundation Trust (The Respiratory Trust Fund)
at the service.
Enquiries may be made to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019