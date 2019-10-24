|
|
|
WHEELER Stuart Nisbet Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 14th October 2019, aged 96 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis. Wonderful Father to Susan, Anne & Michael. Grandpa to Helen, Danielle, Ross & James and Great Grandpa to Seth, Alexander, Sebastian & Henry.
Funeral Service at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday
11th November at 2pm.
Enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough. Tel: 01733 370059.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019