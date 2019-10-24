Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Wheeler

Notice Condolences

Stuart Wheeler Notice
WHEELER Stuart Nisbet Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 14th October 2019, aged 96 years.

Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis. Wonderful Father to Susan, Anne & Michael. Grandpa to Helen, Danielle, Ross & James and Great Grandpa to Seth, Alexander, Sebastian & Henry.

Funeral Service at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday
11th November at 2pm.

Enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough. Tel: 01733 370059.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.