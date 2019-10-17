|
GREEN Stuart Passed away suddenly
at home, aged 57 years.
Loving Husband of Lorna, loving Father of Chris.
Special Brother of Andrew and Bev. Dearest Grandad of Millie Cienna.
Special Brother in law, Uncle
and Great Uncle.
He will be greatly missed
and always remembered.
The family have requested people wear red and white or Arsenal shirts.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, 236 Fulbridge Road, Peterborough, PE4 6SN.
on Friday 25th October at 10:30am. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for R.S.P.B.
All further enquiries to
Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington,
PE4 6LQ.
Tel: 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019