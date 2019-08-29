Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Stephen Kane Notice
KANE Stephen Charles Passed away peacefully after an illness he fought bravely on Monday 19th August 2019, aged 66 years.
A much-loved son to Jean and the late William, and brother to Michael. Devoted partner to Nicole Carpenter. He will be much missed by all
his many family and friends.
His spirit will always be with us
and forever in our hearts.
His funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pancreatic Cancer UK
may be made at the service.
For any further enquiries please contact MJ Claypole, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ, Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
