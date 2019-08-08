Home

SHARMAN Stanley Malvern
('Rusty') Of Whittlesey
Died at home on
26th July 2019 after a long illness
borne with humour and fortitude.
Much loved husband of Jan, father of Tracey and Kim, father-in-law of Adam, grandfather of Caitlin and Elissa
and brother of Ros.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations may be made to the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust Charitable Fund.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative, 51a High Street,
Eye PE6 7UX 01733 223455
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
