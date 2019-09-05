Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
16:00
Worthing Crematorium
Shirley Waterfield Notice
Waterfield Shirley Passed away in
Berkeley Lodge on the
25th August 2019, aged 75.
A much loved wife to John and mum and mother-in-law to Ingrid and Sandy.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take
place at 4:00 p.m. on
Thursday 12th September 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be
sent in Shirley's memory to Huntington's Disease Association via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
